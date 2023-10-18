Georgian Parliament to vote on President’s impeachment on October 18

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vote on the President’s impeachment will be held in the Parliament tomorrow, on October 18, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said at the plenary session today, News.az reports citing Civil.ge.

According to Papuashvili, he had already communicated with the President’s administration and received Salome Zourabichvili’s confirmation for attendance. The parliamentary procedure is set to start at 12:00 Tbilisi time.

At the plenary session on October 17, Papuashvili submitted a draft resolution for the Georgian Parliament to discuss and vote on the impeachment of the President.

“In accordance with Article 48, Clauses 1 and 2 of the Constitution of Georgia and Article 179, Clauses 2 and 4 of the Rules of the Parliament of Georgia, the Parliament of Georgia established: 1. The issue of impeachment of the President of Georgia – Salome Zurabishvili by the Parliament of Georgia on the basis of the conclusion (No. 3/1/1797, 16.10.2023) submitted by the court on the violation of the Constitution by the President of Georgia, consider and vote on the mentioned issue in the week of the next plenary sessions of October 17-20 of the fall session of 2023. 2. This resolution shall come into effect immediately after its adoption,” – reads the resolution, tabled by Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

On September 12, 80 deputies filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court regarding the impeachment of the President of Georgia. During the three-day hearings, the President was represented by Tamar Chugoshvili, a former MP from the Georgian Dream list, and Maia Kopaleishvili, a former judge of the Constitutional Court. Five MPs from the Georgian Dream party took part in the hearings, including party leader Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Anri Okhanashvili, Tengiz Sharmanashvili, and Giorgi Kakhiani.

On October 16, the Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that President Salome Zourabichvili has violated the Constitution. The Court determined that the President breached the country’s Constitution by making working visits to Europe without the Government’s approval.

News.Az