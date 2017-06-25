German authorities say Erdogan's guards should not come to G20

German authorities say Erdogan's guards should not come to G20

German authorities say Erdogan's guards prosecuted in US should not come to G20.

The German Foreign Ministry warned Turkey that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bodyguards, who are prosecuted in the United States for attacking protesters, should not come with the president to the G20 summit in Hamburg, local media said Sunday.

The same idea has been reportedly articulated during a closed session of Bundestag this week, Die Welt reported.

