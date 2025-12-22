German car exports to U.S. drop nearly 14% in 2025

German car exports to the United States fell sharply in the first nine months of 2025, with a nearly 14% drop, making the auto sector the hardest-hit industry under U.S. tariffs introduced during the Trump administration, according to a new study.

The U.S. currently imposes a 15% baseline tariff on European cars, lower than the 25% originally proposed, but still weighing on German exporters. Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz all saw declines in shipments to their top overseas market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Other German industries were affected as well. Engineering exports fell 9.5%, while machinery faced a 50% U.S. tariff on steel and aluminum products. Chemicals exports also dipped 9.5%, influenced partly by higher domestic energy costs.

Overall, German exports to the U.S. dropped 7.8% year-on-year in the first three quarters, reversing the nearly 5% average growth seen between 2016 and 2024.

“Given current U.S. tariffs are expected to persist, a strong recovery in German exports to America is unlikely,” said study author Samina Sultan, noting a “new normal” for exporters.

News.Az