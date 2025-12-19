Italy closes EV probes on Tesla, Stellantis, VW, BYD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s competition authority has ended investigations into Tesla, Stellantis, Volkswagen, and BYD over allegedly misleading EV consumers on driving range, battery degradation, and warranty limits.

The probes, launched in February, focused on potentially unfair commercial practices, but no fines were imposed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The companies agreed to revise their websites for clearer consumer information and to introduce a vehicle range simulation tool. Stellantis, BYD, and Volkswagen will also enhance battery warranty coverage.

Consumers can now compare EVs more transparently across the same market segment.

