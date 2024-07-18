German Chancellor hails Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, at the latter’s request in Oxford.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue held this April in Berlin, Germany, was fondly recalled, and the meeting with Olaf Scholz and the issues discussed within this framework were once again emphasized.The Chancellor of Germany expressed his support for the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They highlighted the significance of the joint meeting of the President of Azerbaijan with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held at the initiative of the Chancellor of Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.The sides noted that, following this, a meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held with the support and hosting of the German side.The head of state specifically highlighted the successes achieved in the delimitation and demarcation of borders as part of the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating that documents related to the delimitation process had been agreed upon and that the process would continue along this track.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace agenda, advocating for the prompt signing of a peace agreement and the peace process. However, he stressed that for this to happen, Armenia must amend its constitution to remove claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and provisions envisioning the unification of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region with Armenia. The head of state reiterated that Armenia must constitutionally renounce its territorial claims against Azerbaijan.They emphasized that these issues had been also discussed during the meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, which was supported by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.The meeting also discussed the preparation process for COP29. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in this area was appreciated and highly valued.The head of state noted that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to build consensus and increase solidarity among countries of the Global South and Global North in connection with COP29.During the conversation, Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security was highly praised.There was also an exchange of views on various aspects of bilateral relations between Germany and Azerbaijan, with issues of mutual interest discussed.

News.Az