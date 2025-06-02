Yandex metrika counter

German court strikes down key part of Merz’s asylum plan

A Berlin court ruled on Monday that the German government's policy of turning away asylum-seekers at the country's borders is illegal, dealing a major blow to conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pledged crackdown on migration.

“People who submit an asylum application during border controls on German territory may not be turned back,” the court said in a statement on its decision, News.Az reports citing Politico.

The ruling came in response to a complaint by three Somali asylum-seekers who crossed into Germany from Poland in May, but were then returned by German police.

The ruling poses a major challenge to Merz, who in the lead up to his conservatives’ election victory earlier this year promised to implement an “effective entry ban” on undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers from his first day in office. Merz made that promise under pressure from the rising far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which ran on an anti-immigration platform and is now the country’s strongest opposition party.  


