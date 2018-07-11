German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation & Development endorses rural project for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation & Development of Germany has approved project "Protection of ecosystems for natural resources management & sustainable development of rural areas in the South Caucasus".

GIZ program director Hans-Joachim Lipp stated that the project implies improvement of legislation, provision of actual information, implementation of pilot projects in rural areas, trainings and support of work with public, abc.az reports.

"The project is designed for three years," Joachim Lipp said.

News.Az

