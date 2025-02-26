German FM suggests European defense fund to counter Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Baerbock proposed on Wednesday the creation of a European defense fund to strengthen military capabilities, amid increasing doubts over the US's commitment to European security.

“We do not know today whether we can still rely on our American friends for our defense,” Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, pointing to the Trump administration's recent remarks and reports that the US may withdraw thousands of its troops from Europe, News.Az reports citing Anadolu.

Baerbock warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop at Ukraine and could target other European countries if European nations fail to strengthen their defense capabilities and increase their support for the Ukrainian army.

“We must not underestimate Putin's aggressive imperialism – if Europe is weak, Putin's troops will be in the Baltic states or in our neighbor Poland faster than we could imagine today,” she warned

Baerbock proposed that the EU ease borrowing restrictions to allow member states to boost their defense spending.

“However, this alone won't be enough for some countries struggling with high national debt and limited budget flexibility. We therefore need a European defense fund that is up to the challenge,” she said.

