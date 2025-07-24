German police disperse pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

German police used force on Thursday against pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Berlin who were protesting the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been intensified by Israel's ongoing military offensive and the blockade limiting aid access.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near the iconic Checkpoint Charlie in central Berlin to denounce Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and its blockade, which has triggered widespread famine across the enclave, with more casualties due to malnutrition every day, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Chanting slogans in support of Palestine, demonstrators demanded an end to the hunger crisis in Gaza.

Banners reading “Israel is starving Gaza,” “Stop the genocide,” and “Open the gates” were seen during the protest.

Around 120 police officers intervened during the demonstration, which drew roughly 300 participants. Several officers were seen punching and kicking some protesters.

The heavy-handed police response left a number of demonstrators injured, prompting widespread criticism on social media.

Authorities declared the protest a threat to public safety and ordered the crowd to disperse immediately.

Many demonstrators were detained following the clashes.

News.Az