German wholesale prices see 0.9% rise in January

German wholesale prices see 0.9% rise in January
Germany's wholesale prices increased by 0.9% in January, compared to the same period last year, as per the data released by the country's federal statistics office on Friday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The rise in wholesale prices indicates a moderate increase in the cost of goods sold in bulk. This data is a crucial economic indicator that reflects the trend in prices paid by retailers to wholesalers.


