Germans head to the polls for early parliamentary elections

Polling stations have opened across Germany for early elections to the Bundestag (parliament), News.Az reports.

Overall, 4,506 candidates, with almost a third of them women, are vying for 630 seats in the Bundestag. About 59.2 million Germans eligible to vote will shape the new German parliament. Following the elections and the distribution of seats, a new German government will be formed along with the country’s new chancellor.

A total of 29 political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections. However, only the conservative bloc of the Cristian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Greens, the Alternative for Germany Party (AfD), the Left Party, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW) have real chances to get into the parliament.

The polling stations will be open until 6:00 p.m. local time. Immediately after they are closed, the television channels ARD and ZDF will make public the first exit poll data and representatives of the political parties will begin making their first commentaries. The country’s Central Electoral Commission is expected to publish preliminary official results overnight to February 24 and the final results will be made public in the coming few days.

Public opinion poll suggest that the CDU/CSU bloc will score a convincing victory with about 29-30% of the electors’ votes. The far-right Alternative for Germany is expected to come next with 20-22% of the votes or more than double the figure it showed in 2021. The Social Democrats can only expect a third place with some 15-16% of the votes.

