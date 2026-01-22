Germany: Aachen bomb evacuation over 250 kg bomb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in the German city of Aachen have ordered the evacuation of around 6,200 residents after an unexploded aerial bomb was discovered in the city center during construction work. The 250-kilogram US-made device was found near Aachen’s main railway station, prompting large-scale safety measures ahead of a planned defusal operation.

City officials said the bomb will be neutralized on Thursday, with evacuations beginning at 9 a.m. local time. A 400-meter radius around the discovery site has been cleared, affecting thousands of residents and several key facilities. Emergency accommodation has been arranged for those unable to remain in their homes during the operation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Transport services in the area face significant disruption. Aachen’s central railway station, located inside the evacuation zone, will be closed for several hours, with no replacement bus services available. Authorities warned travelers to expect delays and to avoid the area until the defusal is completed.

While officials did not confirm the bomb’s origin, unexploded ordnance from World War II continues to surface regularly across Germany. Aachen was heavily bombed in 1944, making wartime remnants a persistent risk during modern construction projects.

The bomb is expected to be defused early Thursday afternoon. Local authorities stated that residents will be allowed to return home once the area is declared safe. Emergency services remain on standby throughout the operation to ensure public safety.

Incidents like this remain a reminder that, even more than eight decades after World War II, the legacy of wartime bombing still affects daily life in parts of Europe.

News.Az