Aliyev congratulates Qarabağ on Champions League win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Qarabağ FK following the club’s victory over Germany’s Eintracht in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

In a post shared on his official social media accounts, President Aliyev praised the team’s performance and determination, calling the win a significant achievement for Azerbaijani football, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I heartily congratulate Qarabağ football club on its brilliant victory over Eintracht in the league phase of the Champions League!,” the president wrote.

He also criticized the match officiating, stating that unfair and biased refereeing decisions had attempted to obstruct Qarabağ’s path to victory. Aliyev expressed hope that UEFA would clarify the referee’s appointment process.

"Despite the unfair and biased decisions of the referee, justice prevailed. This is not the first time that referees appointed by UEFA have attempted to block Qarabağ’s path to victory with unfair and biased decisions. I hope UEFA will clarify who appointed this referee.

It is impossible to defeat justice and an unbreakable spirit. Long live Qarabağ."

News.Az