Germany arrests three men for plotting attacks on Jewish sites for Hamas

German police arrested three men on suspicion of planning a violent attack on Jewish targets in Germany on behalf of Hamas, prosecutors announced on Wednesday, just a week before the second anniversary of the militant group's assault on Israel.

"In the course of today's arrests, various weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and several pistols, as well as a considerable amount of ammunition, were found," the federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The three, identified in line with German privacy laws only as German citizen Abed Al G., Wael F. M., born in Lebanon, and German citizen Ahmad I., were arrested in Berlin on Wednesday. A security source said the three were in their 30s or 40s.

Hamas, which has been running Gaza and is backed by Iran, is designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union and a number of other countries including the United States.