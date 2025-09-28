Hamas denies receiving new proposals over Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas denied on Sunday receiving any new proposals from mediators regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Hamas said in a press statement that the ceasefire negotiations have been stalled since "the failed assassination attempt on Sept. 9 in the Qatari capital, Doha," referring to the Israeli attack on the movement's office in Doha, which resulted in casualties, including a Qatari security officer.

The movement affirmed its willingness to consider any proposals presented by the mediators "positively and responsibly," in a manner that preserves the national rights of the Palestinian people.

The statement comes as international media outlets reported on a new proposal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, which includes 21 points to end the war in Gaza.

According to the reports, the proposal stipulates that Hamas hand over all hostages, both living and dead, within 48 hours, and includes a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza. Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, allow aid to flow into Gaza, and provide for an interim Palestinian government of technocrats to govern the coastal enclave, ensuring that Hamas has no role in governing the enclave.

