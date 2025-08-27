Germany considers compulsory military service for women

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thomas Rewekamp, chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, has proposed making military service in the Bundeswehr mandatory for both men and women, Tagesspiegel reported on August 26. He argued that voluntary enlistment or male-only conscription would not be sufficient in the long term, stressing that every citizen and resident, regardless of gender or origin, should dedicate one year to serving society.

Rewekamp noted that around 700,000 people graduate annually in Germany and should be encouraged to contribute to “peace, freedom, democracy and prosperity.” However, he acknowledged that an amendment to the Basic Law to introduce universal conscription is unlikely to gain a majority in the Bundestag, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His proposal comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks to strengthen the Bundeswehr, with authorities preparing over 60 arms purchase contracts for parliamentary approval this year as part of plans to build Europe’s strongest army, according to Berliner Zeitung.

News.Az