Germany orders over 1,000 military vehicles to boost defense

Germany has placed an order for nearly 1,400 military logistics vehicles to modernize its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, officials announced on Monday

Defense company Rheinmetall said the €770 million (approximately $892 million) order includes advanced military logistics vehicles designed to transport weapons and equipment across challenging terrain, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“As a reliable partner of the Bundeswehr, we are delighted to be delivering additional vehicles and thus contributing to the mobility and operational readiness of the armed forces,” said Andre Barthel, chairman of the Board of Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH (RMMV).

According to the German defense company, the delivery of the approximately 1,400 requested vehicles will take place before the end of this year. The orders have been booked for the third quarter of 2025.

Germany decided to significantly boost its defense spending following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. The government relaxed the country's constitutional fiscal constraints on borrowing and allocated substantial funds to acquire advanced weapon systems and modernize its armed forces.

German political and military leaders have repeatedly warned that the country must prepare for potential armed conflict within the next five years, pointing to escalating threats from Russia.

News.Az