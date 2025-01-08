Germany report reveals over half a million homeless

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than half a million people in Germany are homeless, according to federal government statistics released on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

Germany's second publication of its Homelessness Report revealed around 531,600 people are without a permanent shelter.According to the statistics and the empirical survey, around 439,500 people were housed in the emergency housing assistance system as of the end of January, beginning of February 2024, while a further 60,400 people were staying with relatives, friends or acquaintances.But with tens of thousands of others living on the street or in temporary accommodation, "there are a total of around 531,600 homeless people living in Germany," the report stated.

