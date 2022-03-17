Germany says it supports Russia-Ukraine peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany supports Moscow-Kyiv negotiations for peace, stressing that it is up to Ukraine to decide what the outcome will be, News.Az reports citing German media.

Scholz urged Russia to immediately cease its special military operation and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The German chancellor pledged the West’s continued support for Ukraine. “Western countries will continue to support Ukraine, as well as increase their defense capabilities in close agreement within NATO,” he added.

News.Az