Germany to bar Chinese companies' components from G5 networks

A top security official in Germany said Thursday that starting in 2026, the European nation will begin removing key components made by Chinese telecom firms Huawei and ZTE from its 5G core networks, News.Az reports citing Voice of America.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany aims to have the components removed by the end of 2026. After that, Huawei and ZTE components will be banned.Additionally, “critical management systems” from those manufacturers in 5G access and transport networks are mandated to be substituted by the conclusion of 2029.The Interior Ministry said the decision follows recent discussions with the operators of Germany’s 5G networks — Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica. Agreements with all three companies are set to be signed, the ministry said.Today’s risks underscore the importance of resilient telecommunications infrastructure, especially “with a view to dangers from sabotage and espionage,” Faeser said.The action gives network operators time to replace essential components.“We are protecting the central nervous systems of Germany as a business location —and we are protecting the communication of citizens, companies and the state,” said Faeser.China and Germany, ranked as the second- and third-largest economies globally, have historically maintained strong economic ties.However, Berlin has been seeking to lessen its economic reliance on China, especially since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine and subsequent energy crisis, which highlighted Germany’s vulnerabilities and dependence on Russia.In recent years, the United States has effectively urged European allies such as Britain and Sweden to impose bans or limitations on Huawei equipment in their telecommunications networks, citing concerns that Beijing could exploit it for cyber espionage or disrupt vital communication systems — accusations repeatedly denied by Huawei.On Wednesday, NATO allies, including Germany, labeled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war and expressed concerns over Beijing’s nuclear arsenal and space capabilities. Beijing responded by accusing NATO of prioritizing its security interests at the expense of others and warned against bringing instability to Asia.

