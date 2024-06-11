Germany to deliver 3rd Patriot system to Ukraine soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany will provide Ukraine with a third Patriot system and additional weapons in the coming weeks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Scholz said Germany has already delivered or earmarked €28 billion ($30 billion) worth of weapons to Ukraine and will continue to support Kyiv’s defence, News.Az reports.“What the Ukrainian army most urgently needs right now is ammunition and weapons, especially for air defence. That is why we will be supplying Ukraine with a third Patriot air defence system, as well as IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, missiles and artillery ammunition,” Scholz added.He noted that these air defence systems and weapons will be delivered to Ukraine within the next couple of weeks and months.

