Germany to order 105 Leopard tanks to equip its brigade in Lithuania

Germany plans to order 105 Leopard 2 A8 tanks from arms company KNDS for 2.93 billion euros, according to a confidential budget draft seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The draft still needs parliamentary approval.According to Reuters, some vehicles will equip a German brigade in Lithuania being set up as part of NATO’s deterrence against Russia, while others will reinforce the 300-tank force inside Germany.The Bundeswehr expects to take delivery of the most advanced version of the tanks between 2027–2030.However, the document noted that most of the purchase was unfunded since there was insufficient money in the regular budget and in the 100-billion-euro special funds established after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.The defence ministry was therefore asking for extraordinary financial authorisation, meaning that while the deal can be approved now, a successor government will need to find the money, according to the draft.Discussions on the deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania started after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Berlin announced its commitment last June.In total, around 5,000 military and civilian personnel are expected to be moved to Lithuania. Some of them will come with their families.The brigade is expected to be fully formed by the end of 2027.

News.Az