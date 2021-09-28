Germany's 7-day COVID-19 incidence rate continues to fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

The seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate in Germany fell to 60.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday from 61.7 cases on the previous day and 68.5 cases last Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control and prevention said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany also declined as 4,171 new cases were registered within one day, 493 less than a week ago, the RKI said.

Although Germany is far from achieving herd immunity, the country's vaccination campaign has slowed down. As of Tuesday, more than 53.3 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 64.1 percent, according to the RKI.

"If many employees in daycare centers, schools and clinics continue to refuse vaccinations, the legislature should seriously consider making vaccinations mandatory in these sensitive areas," Thomas Fischbach, president of the Professional Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ), told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday.

There have been calls for such mandatory vaccination before, but it has met with resistance from teachers. "What we do not need now is a discussion about compulsory vaccination for a professional group, which is overwhelmingly vaccinated," said Udo Beckmann, chairman of the Association for Education and Upbringing (VBE), back in July.

With 480 new hospitalized COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, the seven-day incidence rate of hospitalized cases rose slightly from 1.43 on the previous day to 1.54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, the RKI said.

News.Az





News.Az