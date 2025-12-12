Germany’s corporate insolvencies hit 11-year high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s corporate insolvencies rose 11.7% year-on-year in the January–September period, reaching their highest level in 11 years, according to preliminary data from the federal statistical office Destatis on Friday.

A total of 18,125 corporate insolvencies were recorded in the nine-month period, with the transportation and storage, construction, and hospitality sectors most affected, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The courts estimated the claims of creditors from corporate insolvencies reported from the first to third quarter of 2025 at approximately €40.1 billion. In the same period in 2024, claims amounted to around €45.6 billion,” Destatis said.

The decline in claims despite more insolvencies is attributed to fewer economically significant companies filing in 2025 compared to 2024.

In September alone, there were 1,940 corporate insolvency filings, a 6.7% increase year-on-year.

Excluding corporate cases, 57,824 individuals filed for personal insolvency between January and September 2025, marking an 8.3% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

News.Az