Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting in a fiery Bundestag debate Thursday urged Green lawmakers to pass constitutional amendments that would unleash up to €1 trillion in new spending to bolster the country’s military and invest in its economy.

“In view of the security situation in Europe, which is now truly worrying in every respect … these proposed amendments to the constitution can no longer be postponed,” said Friedrich Merz, who leads the conservative block in parliament made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The debate comes as the CDU/CSU — victors of the Feb. 23 election — and the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) prepare to form a new government after the collapse of the previous tripartite coalition in November 2024 over spending issues.

To pass the package of three constitutional amendments, Merz needs to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament. When the newly elected Bundestag convenes March 25, the far-right, pro-Kremlin Alternative for Germany (AfD) and The Left — which opposes increased military spending — are likely to block the amendments. Merz must thus secure the Greens’ backing in the coming days.

For them, ongoing negotiations with the CDU/CSU and the SPD present their final chance to secure policy concessions before moving into the opposition.

To win the Greens over, Merz pledged that defense spending, of which debt limits above 1 percent of gross domestic product shall be lifted, would be expanded to include intelligence services costs and civil protection — a demand the Greens had pushed for in negotiations. He also promised to allocate €50 billion from the proposed €500 billion infrastructure fund to climate policies.

Nevertheless, Greens parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge remained unconvinced. “I will negotiate until the end for climate protection to play an appropriate role in this country,” Dröge said during the debate Thursday. “But that does not mean climate protection in name only. And it doesn’t mean playing tricks,” she added referring to concerns that the €50 billion earmarked for green investments be shifted from existing funds without freeing up new money for climate investments.

With a vote expected Tuesday, followed by Bundesrat approval next Friday, expectations are running high for an agreement to be reached among the three parliamentary groups this week. While no major obstacles are expected in the Bundesrat — which represents Germany’s 16 regions — failure in the Bundestag would derail the entire spending deal.

In light of that delicate time frame, a note of desperation crept into Merz’s appeal to the Greens: “What more do you actually want in such a short time span than what we have suggested to you in the talks over the last few days?”

He added: “Do you seriously believe that the American government at the NATO summit in The Hague at the end of June will agree to continue doing everything the same way in NATO if Germany — together the European NATO partners — are not prepared to take a new path?” His comments came in light of United States President Donald Trump’s call for European NATO allies to ramp up their own defense spending. Trump’s recent statements, which have included suggestions that he would not protect NATO members that fail to meet spending targets, have put further pressure on Germany to boost defense. The Greens have signaled partial agreement, saying they are willing to support a constitutional amendment for defense spending. But they want to delay discussions on infrastructure investments until the next parliament convenes. Merz’s conservatives and the SPD oppose splitting the package and prefer a comprehensive financial plan, which they argue ensures stability for the incoming coalition. They hope to finalize coalition agreements by Easter.

