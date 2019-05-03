Get Xiaomi smartphone this spring and receive a present from Azercell!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aiming to provide with high-speed mobile internet all regions of the country, Azercell presents a new smartphone campaign - the most beneficial offer of the spring.

To make modern feature phones more accessible for users , each customer buying Xiaomi smartphones from Azercell till June 20, will be awarded with special gifts. Thus, all Azercell Prepaid subscribers purchased Xiaomi smartphone, will have the opportunity to receive cashback in the amount of up to 150 AZN to the balance of their number. Notably, cashback will be transfered to the balance of the number within six months as a gift. Azercell Post-Paid subscribers purchased this smartphone may benefit from 10GB free monthly internet pack during 6 months.

The most advantageous campaign of this spring in Azercell! Do not miss the opportunity to get this spring closer to the dearest ones as close as a phone call with your latest model of Xiaomi from Azercell!

For more information, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/xiaomi/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

News.Az

News.Az