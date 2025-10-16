Giorgio Armani Group names long-time executive Giuseppe Marsocci as CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Giorgio Armani Group has appointed Giuseppe Marsocci, a veteran executive with more than two decades at the company, as its new Chief Executive Officer, the Italian fashion house announced on Thursday.

Marsocci, 61, has served as Global Chief Commercial Officer for the past six years and succeeds founder Giorgio Armani, who passed away in September, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision, confirmed by the Giorgio Armani Foundation, marks a significant step in the brand’s transition after five decades under its iconic founder. Marsocci will also oversee the planned sale of a 15% stake in the company, with priority given to luxury giants LVMH, L’Oréal, and EssilorLuxottica, or another group of “equal standing,” as stipulated in Armani’s will.

“His international experience, deep knowledge of the company, loyalty, and closeness to Mr. Armani make Giuseppe the most natural choice to ensure continuity,” said Pantaleo Dell’Orco, Armani’s long-time partner and head of men’s design, who now serves as Chairman of the company.

Dell’Orco also chairs the Giorgio Armani Foundation, which controls 30% of the group’s voting rights. Armani’s niece Silvana Armani, head of women’s design, has been named Vice President.

