Yandex metrika counter

Global natural disasters cost $220b in 2025

  • World
  • Share
Global natural disasters cost $220b in 2025
Photo: Al Jazeera

Natural disasters caused an estimated $220 billion in global economic losses in 2025, Swiss Re reported, down from $327 billion in 2024. The costliest single event was the Los Angeles wildfires in January, which burned 23,000 acres and caused $40 billion in insured losses—the highest ever for a wildfire.

Insured losses from all disasters totaled $107 billion, helped by a milder North Atlantic hurricane season, though storms like Hurricane Melissa still caused $2.5 billion in insured damage across Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The US accounted for 83% of insured natural catastrophe losses globally, while Southeast Asia faced severe floods in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      