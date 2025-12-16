Global natural disasters cost $220b in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Natural disasters caused an estimated $220 billion in global economic losses in 2025, Swiss Re reported, down from $327 billion in 2024. The costliest single event was the Los Angeles wildfires in January, which burned 23,000 acres and caused $40 billion in insured losses—the highest ever for a wildfire.

Insured losses from all disasters totaled $107 billion, helped by a milder North Atlantic hurricane season, though storms like Hurricane Melissa still caused $2.5 billion in insured damage across Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The US accounted for 83% of insured natural catastrophe losses globally, while Southeast Asia faced severe floods in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

