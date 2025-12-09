Miss Jamaica to return home after stage fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, will return home to Jamaica for continued recovery after a serious fall during the Miss Universe competition in Bangkok last month.

Henry suffered an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, facial injuries, and loss of consciousness after falling through an opening in the stage during the preliminary evening gown round. She was immediately hospitalized and placed under intensive neurological care, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

In a joint statement, the Miss Universe Organization and Henry’s family confirmed that she will be accompanied by a full medical escort team for her repatriation. She will be transferred directly to a hospital in Jamaica for ongoing treatment. The organization has also pledged to cover all medical, rehabilitation, and living expenses for Henry and her family during her recovery.

Henry, an ophthalmologist and founder of the See Me Foundation, has received support from fans worldwide following the incident. The Miss Universe Organization emphasized that Henry was not at fault, addressing and denying reports suggesting otherwise.

Following the fall, Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch spoke about the challenges of walking on stage under intense lighting, while the pageant itself has faced several controversies, including judge resignations and allegations of favoritism—claims the organization has denied, confirming that all evaluations followed official protocols.

Henry and her family expressed deep gratitude to the public, supporters, and the Miss Universe Organization for their support and well-wishes as she begins the next phase of her recovery.

News.Az