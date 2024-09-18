Global shipping giant plans to open office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a Switzerland-based global shipping giant, plans to establish an office in Azerbaijan.

Alkan Alicik, Managing Director of MSC's Georgian branch, revealed the decision during the Black Sea-Caspian Logistics Forum 2024 in Baku, News.Az reports.Alicik highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic position at the crossroads of major trade routes between Europe and Asia, noting the country’s significant investments in transport corridors, ports, and warehousing facilities. He emphasized that MSC's entry into the Azerbaijani market is driven by the country's strategic importance, advantageous geography, and growing infrastructure."MSC plans to expand its operations in Azerbaijan, with one of the key elements being the opening of a new office," Alicik stated.

News.Az