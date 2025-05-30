Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of medtech stocks Insulet and Dexcom at Buy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage of diabetes technology stocks Insulet (NASDAQ: ) and Dexcom (NASDAQ: ) with Buy ratings, citing strong long-term growth prospects in both the insulin delivery and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) markets, News.az reports citing Investing.

In a research note, Goldman Sachs described the diabetes technology market as “at a crossroads,” with growth shifting from its core Type 1 diabetes patient base toward the broader Type 2 diabetes population and even consumer markets.

“We see Insulet as well positioned to accelerate market share capture given its unique form factor (patch vs durable), pharmacy access, and Type 2 indication,” the analysts wrote. They added that the company’s valuation sits “at the high end of growth medtech.”

Dexcom also earned a Buy rating, with Goldman noting that while the stock has underperformed over the past year, falling 43% relative to the , “we view forward estimates as appropriately re-calibrated.”

The analysts expect “upside to 2025 top-line expectations,” though they acknowledged caution on gross margins due to “supply-related issues in 1H.” Still, they believe “more steady execution should unlock share value from here.”

Goldman sees the insulin pump market growing 11.4% annually in volume and 12.7% in dollars through 2028, driven by further penetration into the Type 1 population and expansion into the Type 2 multiple daily injector segment.

“We expect patch pump technology to become the primary form factor for insulin pumps,” the firm said, projecting a shift from 30% patch pump share in 2024 to 40% by 2028.

