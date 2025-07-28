Google admits earthquake alert system failed to warn most users before 2023 Türkiye quake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite its potential to alert millions, Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts (AEA) system failed to send timely high-level warnings before the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye in February 2023, killing over 55,000 people.

Google revealed that only 469 “Take Action” alerts—the critical notifications designed to wake sleeping users and prompt immediate safety measures—were sent ahead of the quake, far fewer than the estimated 10 million people within range. Instead, about 500,000 users received the less urgent “Be Aware” alerts, which do not override Do Not Disturb settings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The system initially underestimated the quake’s severity, calculating it as magnitude 4.5 to 4.9, well below the actual 7.8. Google has since revised its algorithms and stated that had the updated system been in place at the time, millions more would have been warned.

Experts expressed frustration at the delay in disclosing these shortcomings, emphasizing the need for transparency given the high loss of life. The AEA system operates independently of national governments and uses Android phones’ motion sensors to detect tremors. While Google positions it as a supplement to national alerts, concerns remain that some countries might over-rely on this technology.

News.Az