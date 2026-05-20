Uganda's Chemutai targets another Diamond League win in China
Uganda's Peruth Chemutai has vowed to work hard and win another gold medal in China, after opening her 2026 Diamond League campaign with victory in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase in Shanghai last weekend.
Speaking to Xinhua on Wednesday, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist said she is determined to deliver another strong performance on May 23 at Xiamen's Egret Stadium, News.az reports, citing BBC.
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"The few days I have been in China have treated me well and I have been preparing well since winning the race last weekend in Shanghai. I am optimistic that I will put up another good show in Xiamen to win gold," Chemutai said.
The Ugandan is expected to face strong competition from Kenya's reigning world champion and two-time Diamond League champion Faith Cherotich, Bahrain's reigning Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, and Kazakhstan's 2022 world champion Norah Jeruto.
Uganda will also be represented by Herbert Kibet and Keneth Kiprop in the men's 5,000 meters
By Faig Mahmudov