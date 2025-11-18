Google asks court to throw out influencer's AI defamation lawsuit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has urged a Delaware court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by conservative influencer Robby Starbuck, who claims the company’s AI systems defamed him by generating false and damaging accusations — including labeling him a “child rapist,” “serial sexual abuser,” and “shooter.”

In a filing on Monday, Google argued that Starbuck deliberately manipulated its AI tools to provoke “hallucinated” statements and failed to show that anyone was actually misled by the outputs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Starbuck’s lawyer, Krista Baughman, fired back, calling Google’s position “rank falsehood and victim blaming,” and warning that holding individuals responsible for AI-generated misinformation should “deeply concern” users.

Starbuck sued Google last month, accusing its chatbots of producing “outrageously false” claims — including allegations of spousal abuse, participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and links to Jeffrey Epstein files.

He said several people approached him believing these claims, arguing the misinformation could increase threats against him, especially after the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Google responded that the lawsuit should be dismissed because:

Starbuck did not identify any third party who saw or believed the alleged defamatory content.

He failed to show Google acted with actual malice, a requirement for public figures bringing defamation claims.

Starbuck previously filed a similar lawsuit against Meta, which was settled in August. Afterward, he briefly advised Meta on AI bias issues.

