Governor General of Canada congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my warmest wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on the 102nd anniversary of your country`s establishment," she said in her letter.

"This special day provides us with an opportunity to celebrate our international cooperation, education exchanges, and commercial ties, as well as our shared commitment to women`s empowerment, democracy, and the rule of law. Our people-to-people ties, based on a vibrant Azerbaijani-Canadian community, comprise the solid foundation of our bilateral relationship and continue to contribute to our diverse society and prosperity. In addition, Canada supports Azerbaijan`s ongoing efforts to improve environmental management and mitigate climate change.

Despite the restrictions we all face due to the spread of COVID-19, Canada joins with the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating your country`s independence and promising future."

News.Az