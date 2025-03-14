Grammy Award-winning rapper Jay Rock arrested by Los Angeles police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rapper Jay Rock was arrested by Los Angeles police Thursday evening, according to jail records.

The rapper, whose real name is Johnny Reed McKinzie, was pulled over by police around 6 p.m., according to the LAPD. It's unknown why the rapper was initially stopped, News.Az reports, citing US media.

LAPD says Jay Rock tried to flee his vehicle when officers wouldn't tell him why he was being detained. Police also said a firearm was left behind in the vehicle.

He was booked on suspicion of felony weapons violation, police said.

The 39-year-old rapper is known for his work with music label Top Dawg Entertainment and his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar.

In 2019, he won a Grammy award for the song "King's Dead." Later that year, he received the key to his hometown of Watts.

News.Az