Grand Tour star Richard Hammond 'fails driving test' during a challenge with his daughter

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond and his daughter Izzy both failed a mock driving test while filming for their DriveTribe YouTube show.

The celebrated TV personality took on the challenge alongside his daughter to see who would achieve fewer minors or majors during the practice examination, News.Az citing the GB News The pair were assessed by TikTok sensation and driving instructor Aman Sanghera, who boasts over 1.3 million followers on the platform.Whilst the test had no impact on their actual driving licences, both father and daughter found themselves falling short of the required standard."Unfortunately, you both failed," Aman told the Hammonds, though she noted that Richard had proven himself "the better driver" of the two.The mock test took place on the roads of Herefordshire, with the pair navigating through Hereford in a new blue MG car.During the assessment, Richard encountered difficulties at the Asda roundabout, appearing momentarily confused about where to position himself amid the traffic.The test covered various components of the standard UK driving examination, with parallel parking proving particularly challenging for both participants."The car can do it for you," Izzy remarked about parallel parking, adding that "you don't have to always parallel park as there's other places to park."The driving instructor revealed that parallel parking proved to be the decisive factor in both failures.Richard Hammond failed specifically for not checking his blind spots during the parallel parking manoeuvre, though Aman noted he would have passed the test if not for this error.Izzy's performance faced additional scrutiny, with the instructor pointing out she "was never checking her blind spots" throughout the test and also mounted the kerb during parallel parking."I was disappointed when I learned, and now I nearly passed a driving test," Hammond joked after hearing the results.Despite both failing, Richard was given some consolation when told he had outperformed his daughter marginally in the overall assessment.Hammond is a familiar face in the Herefordshire area, residing at his home in Weston-under-Penyard near Ross-on-Wye.He also operates his classic car renovation business from The Smallest Cog workshop in Rotherwas.

