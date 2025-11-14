Greece arrests man in Europol cybercrime crackdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man as part of Europol’s global “Operation Endgame” targeting international cybercrime. The operation dismantled malware infrastructure that had infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

The suspect, an Albanian national detained in Athens on November 3, is accused of creating and selling the Remote Access Trojan VenomRAT since 2020. Authorities say the malware stole information from victims’ computers, including keystrokes, webcam data, and cryptocurrency wallets, with access to over 100,000 crypto wallets potentially worth millions of euros, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During the investigation, Greek police seized seven hard drives, three USB sticks, a digital wallet with $140,424 in cryptocurrencies, and other digital evidence. In total, Europol reported that 1,025 servers were taken down and 20 domains seized across 10 countries, including the U.S. and France.

The operation targeted infostealers like Rhadamanthys, VenomRAT, and the botnet Elysium, revealing the scale of international cybercrime and the cooperation needed to tackle it.

News.Az