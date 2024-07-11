Greece, Bulgaria, Romania to establish military corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania have decided to establish a coordinated military mobility corridor, Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has announced via X, News.Az reports.

Today my Bulgarian and Romanian counterparts, Mr. Atanas Zaprianov and Mr. @AngelTilvar respectively, and I, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) regarding the establishment of a Harmonized Military Mobility Corridor, in the margins of the #NATO Summit in Washington DC.



Following my… pic.twitter.com/sKpl5Zcbbl — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) July 10, 2024

"Today my Bulgarian and Romanian counterparts, Mr. Atanas Zaprianov and Mr.Angel Tîlvăr respectively, and I, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) regarding the establishment of a Harmonized Military Mobility Corridor, in the margins of the NATO Summit in Washington DC," he said.He added that a trilateral meeting will be held in Alexandroupolis, Greece, this autumn to discuss the implementation of the planned actions.According to media reports, the military corridor will pass through the eastern wing of NATO. The corridor being created will connect Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis with Varna in Bulgaria and Constanta in Romania—four strategically important cities for NATO due to their proximity to NATO's eastern borders.

