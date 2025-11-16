Yandex metrika counter

Greece, Ukraine to cooperate on maritime drones

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is visiting Athens, discussed defense cooperation and agreed to work together on the development and use of maritime unmanned aerial vehicles, News.Az reports, citing ANA-MPA agency.

A joint statement released after the meeting noted that the parties agreed to “deepen defense cooperation aimed at strengthening maritime security, including the development and use of maritime drones, conducting joint exercises and training programs in this area, and expanding the exchange of information on maritime threats.”


