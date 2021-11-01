News.az
News
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Greece, Ukraine to cooperate on maritime drones
16 Nov 2025-22:55
US seeks stronger energy partnership with Greece, says Interior Secretary
11 Sep 2025-16:16
Greece affirms support for TAP pipeline expansion
13 Nov 2024-12:57
Turkish president, Greek premier affirm 'positive climate’ in relations in New York meeting
20 Sep 2023-19:05
PM apologises as Greece counts costs of wildfire catastrophe
10 Aug 2021-11:21
Oklo, Vistra shares surge following Meta deals
How the global infant formula recall could cost Nestlé SFr1.2bn
Meta secures multi-gigawatt nuclear deals for AI data centers
Eli Lilly’s AI drug discovery platform joins Schrodinger software
Russian strike damages Qatar Embassy in Kyiv
Yemen’s STC dissolves ahead of Riyadh dialogue
Azerbaijan ships 48 oil wagons to Armenia
Azerbaijan Airlines cancels Baku-Tehran flight
Azerbaijan extradites Tajik fraud suspect to Tajikistan
Why the Turkic World is rethinking security after Gabala
