Authorities have confirmed that one of two grenades recovered from a Santa Monica garage is missing, following a deadly explosion that killed three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies last week. The announcement came Friday as officials provided new details about the tragic incident at the department’s Biscailuz Training Facility in East L.A.

According to investigators, deputies with the Arson Explosives Detail had recovered two grenades from an underground garage at an apartment complex in Santa Monica on July 17. Believing the devices were inert, they brought them to the training center for overnight storage. The following morning, one of the grenades detonated, killing three experienced deputies: Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident marked the deadliest single day for the department since 1857. Sheriff Robert Luna said the loss has devastated the department and prompted a complete review of explosives-handling protocols.

In the days since the explosion, authorities from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Sheriff’s Department have been searching for the second grenade, which remains unaccounted for. Investigators have searched a 400-foot radius around the blast site and restricted access to the area. Luna said they are confident the missing grenade did make it to the training facility and was not lost during the 21-mile drive from Santa Monica.

The ATF will now lead the ongoing search and investigation. Sheriff Luna urged the public to avoid handling any suspicious devices and to contact 911 or local law enforcement immediately if one is found.

In response to the deadly accident, the LASD has suspended operations of its Arson Explosives Detail and is implementing new policies. From now on, all explosive devices—whether believed to be inert or not—will be treated as live and disposed of accordingly. Luna emphasized that the department is reviewing every aspect of what happened, both to understand the tragedy and to prevent anything similar in the future.

While the Sheriff’s bomb squad remains inactive, the Los Angeles Police Department has stepped in to assist with emergency calls, including SWAT and explosives-related responses. Luna expressed his deep appreciation to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell and his team for their immediate support.

The ATF has deployed its elite National Response Team to assist with the investigation. This team has previously responded to major incidents, including the Oklahoma City bombing, the 9/11 Pentagon attack, and the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. A final report on the incident is expected within 45 days.

Search warrants have already been executed at several properties in Marina del Rey and at the Santa Monica location where the grenades were initially found. The Sheriff's Department continues to urge anyone with information about the case to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau or the ATF tip line.

Sheriff Luna paid tribute to the fallen deputies, describing them as heroes who exemplified courage, integrity, and selfless service. He said their deaths are a heartbreaking loss not just for their families, but for the entire department.

