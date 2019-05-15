Growth in Azerbaijan’s agriculture exceeds 3% - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2019, growth in Azerbaijan’s agriculture amounted to 3.6 percent and this trend will continue until the end of the year, Azerbaijan’s Mi

The minister stressed the importance of introducing innovations in agriculture and ensuring food safety.

Speaking about the exhibition, Karimov noted that it will allow farmers to get acquainted with the latest innovations in the field of agriculture.

“The exhibition features companies operating in the field of agriculture and food safety from Azerbaijan and other countries,” he said. “The exhibition grows from year to year, and this can also be considered the result of the ongoing reforms in the country.”

The Caspian Agro 2019 exhibition, which started May 15, will last until May 17.

The Caspian Agro 2019 exposition is available in three central pavilions, as well as at the Baku Expo Center.

This year, more than 200 companies from 25 countries, including Belarus, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Ukraine, the US and Israel, are taking part in the exhibition.

