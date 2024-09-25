Gunman hijacks bus and takes passengers hostage in Los Angeles -PHOTO -VIDEO
A gunman hijacked a bus in downtown Los Angeles, taking its passengers hostage during a high-speed police chase early this morning.The bus eventually stopped with its path blocked by an armoured vehicle, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Police became locked in a standoff with the gunman, who appeared by holding at least one person hostage.
A witness said: “It looked like the movie ‘Speed’.”
According to others, armed police were communicating with the suspect through a loudspeaker.
It was initially unclear how many people were on the hijacked bus.
The driver appeared to have been operating the bus under the direction of the armed hijacker, who was reportedly connected to an earlier shooting incident.
