H&F explores $9B-plus sale of medical device maker Cordis

H&F explores $9B-plus sale of medical device maker Cordis
U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman (H&F) is in early talks to sell medical device maker Cordis for over $9 billion.

U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman (H&F) is in early talks to sell medical device maker Cordis for over $9 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cordis, known for cardiovascular devices such as catheters and stents, is being evaluated by about half a dozen publicly traded medical device companies as potential buyers.

H&F acquired Cordis from Cardinal Health in 2021 for roughly $1 billion, six years after Johnson & Johnson sold the company. Both H&F and KKR, another investor in Cordis, declined to comment, and Cordis did not respond to Reuters’ requests.

 


