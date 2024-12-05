Hama's strategic importance: Assad regime loses control for the first time since Syrian civil war

+ ↺ − 16 px

The central province of Hama has completely fallen out of the Assad regime's control for the first time since the onset of the Syrian civil war, as its strategic importance began to garner attention, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

The province's strategic location, with the potential to influence the course of the conflict via Homs, Latakia, and Damascus, makes Hama a crucial focal point.Located in the western part of Syria, where the country's largest cities, dense population centers, fertile lands, access to the sea, and the capital Damascus are situated, Hama occupies a central position.This makes it crucial for the Assad regime as it connects the north-south corridor and links the rest of the country.The M5 highway, which originates in Aleppo and passes through Hama, extends to Homs and Damascus, connecting Syria's largest provinces.With Hama now under the control of anti-regime armed groups, the Assad regime's connection between the capital Damascus Idlib and Aleppo has been severed.Moreover, the potential advancement of opposition Syrian National Army forces toward Damascus poses an even greater threat to the regime.Throughout the civil war, Hama held another layer of significance for the Syrian regime.Due to its central location, the regime concentrated much of its military strength in this area.Key infrastructure such as airports, weapons production facilities, and arms depots were strategically positioned between Hama and Homs.Hama is also vital as it serves as a gateway to Latakia, the hometown of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and the country's access point to the Mediterranean.If anti-regime forces advance from Hama to Homs, the region where Damascus is located could lose its connection to the Mediterranean.

News.Az