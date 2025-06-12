Hamas blamed for deaths of US aid workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported that a bus carrying around two dozen workers from its food distribution operation came under heavy gunfire on Wednesday night while en route to an aid center in southern Gaza.

GHF added many of its staff were injured and some might have been kidnapped, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Separately, the local health authority said 103 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and 400 wounded in the past 24 hours across the battered enclave – including 21 people killed this morning near GHF sites.

Locals said the internet was down across much of the Gaza Strip, adding to the chaos and confusion.

The United Nations said the blackout was probably caused by Israel military activity damaging the last cable into the enclave.

“Lifelines to emergency services, humanitarian coordination, and critical information for civilians have all been cut. There is a full internet blackout, and mobile networks are barely functioning,” deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

GHF’s interim director, John Acree, said his organisation had considered closing its centres on Thursday because of the bus ambush, but in the end, opted to remain open.

“We decided that the best response to Hamas’ cowardly murderers was to keep delivering food for the people of Gaza who are counting on us,” he said in a statement.

