+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas confirms participation of its delegation in Cairo talks



"A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya (deputy head of Hamas's regional politburo in Gaza - TASS) has arrived in Cairo from Doha to bring the talks on ending Israel’s aggression in Gaza to the logical end, together with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators," it said.The Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported earlier, citing a source, that delegatiions from Qatar, the United States, and Hamas had arrived inn Cairo for another round of talks on a ceasefire for Gaza. According to the source, the negotiators plan to finally reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.According to the Al Arabiya television channel, Israeli negotiators have also arrived in Cairo.

News.Az