Hamas confirms participation of its delegation in Cairo talks
"A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya (deputy head of Hamas's regional politburo in Gaza - TASS) has arrived in Cairo from Doha to bring the talks on ending Israel’s aggression in Gaza to the logical end, together with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators," it said.
The Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported earlier, citing a source, that delegatiions from Qatar, the United States, and Hamas had arrived inn Cairo for another round of talks on a ceasefire for Gaza. According to the source, the negotiators plan to finally reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.
According to the Al Arabiya television channel, Israeli negotiators have also arrived in Cairo.