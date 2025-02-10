Hamas delays hostage release, blames Israel for ceasefire breach
Hamas has announced that it will delay the release of more hostages, accusing Israel of breaching their ceasefire agreement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
According to reports, the scheduled release on Saturday will not take place.
In a statement, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, said: "During the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy's violations and failure to abide by the terms of the agreement, including delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, and targeting them with shelling and gunfire."
He added: "The handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the past weeks retroactively. "We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them."