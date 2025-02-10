Hamas delays hostage release, blames Israel for ceasefire breach

Hamas has announced that it will delay the release of more hostages, accusing Israel of breaching their ceasefire agreement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to reports, the scheduled release on Saturday will not take place.

In a statement, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, said: "During the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy's violations and failure to abide by the terms of the agreement, including delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, and targeting them with shelling and gunfire."