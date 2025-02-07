Hamas fails to deliver hostage list for next release under cease-fire
Photo credit: ynetnews.com
Hamas has yet to submit the list of hostages set for release on Saturday, as required under the cease-fire agreement, an Israeli official said Friday.
The official warned that failure to transfer the names to mediators would be considered a serious violation of the deal but did not specify potential consequences, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Israel has pressed mediators to push for the release of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, in addition to the three men expected to be freed under the agreement. The Bibas family was abducted during the October 7 Hamas attack, and in November 2023, Hamas claimed the mother and her children had died in captivity—a claim Israel says remains unverified. Concerns over their fate have intensified following recent IDF assessments.